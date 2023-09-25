Cowboys’ rough week concludes with mistake-filled loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys arrived in the desert perfect after two dominating games to open the season. But they had a rough week of preparation, losing All-Pro cornerback Trayvon Diggs to an ACL injury he suffered in practice. And then the Cowboys squandered a chance to go 3-0 with a bunch of mistakes and missed opportunities in a 28-16 loss to the previously winless Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys’ run defense wasn’t tested much in blowout wins over the Giants and Jets. But the Cardinals ran right at the Cowboys, churning out 222 yards rushing at 7.4 yards per carry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.