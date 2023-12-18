Cowboys’ road woes continue with blowout loss at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Perfect at home. So-so on the road. The Cowboys are proving they’re not the same team when they leave North Texas. Dallas lost 31-10 at Buffalo on Sunday to fall to 3-4 away from home. The Cowboys are unbeaten in seven home games. This road loss dropped them out of first place in the NFC East and one game behind San Francisco for the best record in the conference. The Cowboys play two of their final three games on the road, and they need to solve their problems as the visiting team with the playoffs ahead.

