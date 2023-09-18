Cowboys release RB Ronald Jones as he finishes 2-game suspension over performance-enhancers

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ronald Jones on the day he was eligible to rejoin the team after a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Jones practiced with the Cowboys through training camp and the preseason. The 26-year-old became expendable with rookie Deuce Vaughn showing enough promise to get snaps in the regular season. Rico Dowdle and Vaughn are behind Tony Pollard on the depth chart.

