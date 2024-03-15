Cowboys release linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and receiver Michael Gallup

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and receiver Michael Gallup. The moves cut ties with two of the club’s top three picks from the 2018 draft. Vander Esch was released with a failed physical designation after missing 12 games with a neck injury in 2023. The injury was the fourth since 2019 involving the 28-year-old’s neck and was considered career-threatening. The move on Gallup was a cost-cutter for Dallas. It came just two years into the five-year contract he signed not long after tearing an ACL late in the 2021 season.

