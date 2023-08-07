Cowboys release kicker Vizcaino to leave 28-year-old rookie Aubrey as the only one in camp

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released kicker Tristan Vizcaino. The move leaves 28-year-old rookie Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker with two more weeks of training camp in California. Vizcaino was part of what amounted to an emergency competition at kicker last January after Brett Maher missed four consecutive PATs in a 31-14 wild-card victory at Tampa Bay. The Cowboys decided not to replace Maher. Aubrey played two seasons in the USFL after a soccer career at Notre Dame that led to him getting drafted in MLS.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.