Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Trysten Hill after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears. He’s a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham. Hill was the team’s top draft pick as a second-rounder in 2019. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

