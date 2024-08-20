Cowboys receiver Cooks returns to Dallas for personal matter, ending his California camp early

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks, left, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp talk on the field following joint practice at NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea]

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to Dallas to attend to a personal matter and will miss the final days of training camp in California. Coach Mike McCarthy says “everything is good” with Cooks. Dallas breaks camp Thursday and plays its preseason finale Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cooks was the only proven receiver in camp with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb holding out while seeking a new contract. Lamb is in the final year of his rookie deal.

