Cowboys receiver Cooks returns to Dallas for personal matter, ending his California camp early

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to Dallas to attend to a personal matter and will miss the final days of training camp in California. Coach Mike McCarthy says “everything is good” with Cooks. Dallas breaks camp Thursday and plays its preseason finale Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cooks was the only proven receiver in camp with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb holding out while seeking a new contract. Lamb is in the final year of his rookie deal.

