Cowboys re-up with QB Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup on a two-year contract. Rush comes back on a deal worth up to $6 million after leading Dallas to a 4-1 record when Prescott was out with a broken thumb last season. Rush also won his only other start in 2021. That was a 20-16 victory at Minnesota when Prescott was out with a calf strain. Rush has been Prescott’s backup in five of the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s seven seasons.

