Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle could be in line for a big game against Carolina’s 32nd-ranked run defense

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle’s game is on the rise. Dowdle is coming off the first two 100-yard outings of his career the past two weeks, resetting his career best both times. The undrafted fifth-year player on an expiring contract had 131 yards in the loss to the Bengals. Those numbers have a chance to improve on Sunday when he faces the league’s worst run defense in the Carolina Panthers. Carolina allowed Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley to run for 124 yards last week and Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving to rush for a career-high 152 yards the week before. The Panthers are allowing more than 170 yards per game on the ground and 4.97 yards per carry.

