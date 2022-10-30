Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee. It’s just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL debut behind Tony Pollard. The fourth-year pro was the lead back for Dallas when Elliott was out with a calf strain late in the 2020 season.

