Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee. It’s just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL debut behind Tony Pollard. The fourth-year pro was the lead back for Dallas when Elliott was out with a calf strain late in the 2020 season.

