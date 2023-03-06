Cowboys put franchise tag on RB Pollard after breakout year

The Dallas Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard after his breakout season. The Cowboys hope to work out a long-term deal. The one-year contract would be worth about $10.1 million. Pollard and the Cowboys have until July 15 to come to terms on a longer contract. Pollard was a first-time Pro Bowl pick last season. He rushed for 1,007 yards with nine touchdowns. Pollard injured his leg and ankle in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs at San Francisco. He is expected to be fully ready for the start of training camp.

