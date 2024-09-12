Cowboys put 16-game home winning streak in regular season on line against Saints

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper, left, and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, right, greet each other after their team's NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

The Dallas Cowboys take a 16-game home winning streak in the regular season into their 2024 opener at AT&T Stadium against New Orleans. Dallas is two home victories shy of the franchise record. The streak comes with an asterisk these days because of the 48-32 home wild-card loss to Green Bay in January. The Saints are coming off a 47-10 blowout of Carolina at home in their season opener. Dallas cruised to a 33-17 victory at Cleveland. Dak Prescott plays for the first time since signing his record $240 million, four-year contract. The star Dallas quarterback agreed to the deal a few hours before beating the Browns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.