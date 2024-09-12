Cowboys put 16-game home winning streak in regular season on line against Saints

The Dallas Cowboys take a 16-game home winning streak in the regular season into their 2024 opener at AT&T Stadium against New Orleans. Dallas is two home victories shy of the franchise record. The streak comes with an asterisk these days because of the 48-32 home wild-card loss to Green Bay in January. The Saints are coming off a 47-10 blowout of Carolina at home in their season opener. Dallas cruised to a 33-17 victory at Cleveland. Dak Prescott plays for the first time since signing his record $240 million, four-year contract. The star Dallas quarterback agreed to the deal a few hours before beating the Browns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.