Cowboys’ Prescott takes test of resolve from loss to Niners into another big game at Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott agrees he has been through a major test of his resolve from a blowout loss to San Francisco. Now it’s time for another big game as the Cowboys visit NFC East rival and division-leading Philadelphia on Sunday. Prescott’s teammates and coaches say he stays the same through the ups and downs. Prescott takes pride in that approach. He also says the 42-10 loss to the Niners was a shock to the system that challenged everything about the club’s preparation.

