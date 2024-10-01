Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence out at least 4 games with IR move for foot injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve with a foot injury. The move sidelines their second-best pass rusher behind Micah Parsons for at least four games. The Cowboys filled Lawrence’s roster spot by signing defensive end K.J. Henry off Cincinnati’s practice squad. Parsons is also expected to miss Dallas’ game Sunday night at Pittsburgh with a sprained ankle. Lawrence and Parsons were injured in the second half of last week’s 20-15 victory at the New York Giants.

