Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s elated, and envious, as Rangers prep for World Series

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he is elated, yet envious, as the Texas Rangers prepare to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series. When Texas made its first World Series in 2010, the Cowboys had the only in-season firing of a coach in Jones’ 34 years owning the team. Wade Phillips was let go after a 1-7 start as Dallas finished 6-10. Both teams played at home on Halloween that year. Dallas had thousands of empty seats for a 35-17 loss to Jacksonville. The Rangers lost to the San Francisco Giants that night on their way to losing the World Series in five games.

