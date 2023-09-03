Cowboys, offensive tackle Terence Steele agree on $86.8 million extension

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele have agreed on an $86.8 million, five-year extension. It’s a huge payday for an undrafted player coming off an ACL injury. Steele will get $50 million guaranteed in a contract with a $17 million annual average. That puts the 26-year-old in the top 10 among right tackles. Steele was cleared for most of training camp despite tearing the ACL in his left knee in December. The former Texas Tech player started 14 games as a rookie in 2020 when he replaced an injured La’el Collins.

