Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer is taking over as offensive coordinator for Dallas, with the Cowboys still planning on coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties. Schottenheimer moves from consultant into the role as Kellen Moore’s replacement. The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last year after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle. He is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer. The elder Schottenheimer gave McCarthy his first NFL job in Kansas City in 1993.

