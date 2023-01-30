Cowboys moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after another season without a trip beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. The Cowboys were inconsistent on offense each of the past two seasons, and it ended up costing them in the postseason both times. Coach Mike McCarthy could return to calling plays after having that role as head coach in Green Bay before coming to Dallas. He kept Moore in that job to provide continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott.

