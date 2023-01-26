Cowboys move on from 6 McCarthy assistants on expiring deals

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are not renewing the contracts of six members of coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, including senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards. The announcement comes four days after a 19-12 playoff loss to San Francisco. The loss extends Dallas’ losing streak in the divisional round to seven games. Davis was an assistant head coach, and Edwards was a senior defensive assistant. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin, a former head coach in Miami, also isn’t returning. The other departures are running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.