Cowboys look to maintain their recent dominance against the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are in an early skid and there is already some concern. Mike McCarthy’s team is 1-2 and has dropped two straight home games in which they were largely outplayed by New Orleans and Baltimore. The Cowboys have the schedule working in their favor this week. They have a Thursday night game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys have won six straight against New York, and 13 of 14 overall. They won last year’s games by a combined margin of 89-17. The Giants also are 1-2.

