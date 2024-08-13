Cowboys lineman Chuma Edoga out with toe injury; rookie Tyler Guyton could start at left tackle

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is expected to miss at least a month with a toe injury sustained in the preseason opener. The injury could open the door for rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton to start at left tackle. Coach Mike McCarthy says Guyton will work with the first team as practice resumes at training camp. McCarthy also says rookie third-round pick Cooper Beebe will get first-team reps at center. Dallas drafted Guyton 29th overall this year with the idea the former TCU and Oklahoma lineman could become the starting left tackle.

