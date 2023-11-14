Cowboys linebacker Vander Esch likely to miss rest of season with neck injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is likely to miss the rest of the season with a neck injury that sidelined him the past month. His career could be in jeopardy as well. Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed the update on his weekly radio show. The 27-year-old Vander Esch has had issues with his neck in four of his six NFL seasons. He hasn’t played since injuring the neck again in a loss to San Francisco on Oct. 8.

