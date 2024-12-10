Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could miss 2025 season after latest knee injury, coach says

By The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could miss the 2025 season recovering from the right knee injury sustained in a loss to Cincinnati. McCarthy says Overshown has a “long road of rehab in front of him.” The second-year player tore multiple ligaments when a Bengals lineman crashed into his leg in the Cowboys’ 27-20 loss Monday night. Overshown missed all of his rookie year in 2023 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a preseason game.

