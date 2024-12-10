Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could miss 2025 season after latest knee injury, coach says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could miss the 2025 season recovering from the right knee injury sustained in a loss to Cincinnati. McCarthy says Overshown has a “long road of rehab in front of him.” The second-year player tore multiple ligaments when a Bengals lineman crashed into his leg in the Cowboys’ 27-20 loss Monday night. Overshown missed all of his rookie year in 2023 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a preseason game.

