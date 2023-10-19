Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has a shot at NFL history in his 2nd pro career after soccer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is closing in on NFL history as a 28-year-old rookie. The former Major League Soccer prospect has made 16 consecutive field goals to start his career. He’s two shy of the NFL record for makes at the beginning of a career. It was set by Travis Coons with Cleveland eight years ago. Aubrey’s pro soccer career fizzled quickly. He had never kicked in high school or college but started working on it soon after deciding to move on from soccer. Aubrey’s chance with his hometown team comes after a two-year stint in the USFL.

