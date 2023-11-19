Cowboys’ Jerry Jones says 2-time Super Bowl champ Jimmy Johnson will join ring of honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that former head coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the franchise’s ring of honor on Dec. 30 when they host the Detroit Lions. Jones made the announcement on FOX prior to the Cowboys’ game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons during his five-year tenure with the Cowboys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.