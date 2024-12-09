Cowboys host Bengals under open roof after falling debris thwarted that plan against Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof at the home of the Dallas Cowboys opened without incident and stayed that way for a Monday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys lost 27-20 in the first game with the roof open at AT&T Stadium since Oct. 30, 2022, a 49-29 Dallas victory over Chicago. The roof was supposed to be open three weeks ago for Houston’s 34-10 victory on another Monday night. A large piece of metal and other debris fell roughly 300 feet to the field as the retractable roof was opening. The roof was then closed for that game.

