Cowboys hope for elusive deep playoff run as questions loom on futures of McCarthy, Prescott

It’s probably a deep playoff run or bust for Mike McCarthy with the coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the final year of his contract. The Cowboys haven’t even reached an NFC championship game since winning the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles during the 1995 season. Three consecutive 12-5 playoff seasons under McCarthy haven’t led much of anywhere. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s future in Dallas is more complicated if the drought continues. One of the NFL’s best offenses will face questions early after All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb missed all of training camp in a contract stalemate.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.