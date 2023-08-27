Cowboys have wanted a developmental QB for years. That’s why they couldn’t pass on Trey Lance

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Lance gives the Dallas Cowboys the developmental quarterback they’ve sought for years. Owner Jerry Jones says he didn’t feel the need for Dak Prescott’s approval to make the move. The Cowboys acquired Lance for a fourth-round draft pick in a trade with San Francisco. The 49ers fielded offers for Lance after announcing that the 2021 No. 3 overall pick had lost the competition with Sam Darnold to be Brock Purdy’s backup. Jones says the Cowboys pounced. Jones believes working in Prescott’s QB room can be good for Lance’s career.

