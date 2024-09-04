Cowboys have overcome injuries at cornerback and now have to do it again

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are facing a third consecutive season of trying to overcome a significant injury at cornerback. Recent history says they’ll be fine. Rookie Caelen Carson is the latest replacement with DaRon Bland sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot. Bland is a year removed from setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns. He pulled that off after 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending knee injury. Bland emerged as a rookie two years ago when Jourdan Lewis had a broken foot. Carson is expected to start in his debut Sunday at Cleveland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.