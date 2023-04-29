Cowboys go Michigan again in NFL draft with TE Schoonmaker
By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made it two-for-two on picks from Michigan in the NFL draft. Dallas used its second-round choice on tight end Luke Schoonmaker. He is the 58th overall pick. The selection of Schoonmaker comes after Dallas took Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th overall in the first round. Dallas had the 90th overall pick in the third round.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, left, listens as team owner Jerry Jones responds to questions during a news conference at the NFL football team's headquarters, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez
Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from Michigan, speaks to the media as owner Jerry Jones listens during a press conference Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter
Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from Michigan, speaks to the media as head coach Mike McCarthy listens during a press conference Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)