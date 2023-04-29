Cowboys go Michigan again in NFL draft with TE Schoonmaker

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have made it two-for-two on picks from Michigan in the NFL draft. Dallas used its second-round choice on tight end Luke Schoonmaker. He is the 58th overall pick. The selection of Schoonmaker comes after Dallas took Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th overall in the first round. Dallas had the 90th overall pick in the third round.

