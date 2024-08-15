Cowboys get defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from Giants in trade involving draft picks

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to acquire veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants in a trade also involving two 2026 draft picks. The Cowboys are also getting a seventh-round pick in 2026 while the Giants will get a sixth-round choice. The addition of the 31-year-old Phillips adds depth to the Cowboys’ interior defensive line. Phillips was a second-round pick by Miami in 2015 and has played for the Dolphins, Buffalo and Arizona over nine seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.