Cowboys get CB Gilmore in trade with Colts on big day for D

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick. The trade for the five-time Pro Bowler comes on the same day Dallas re-signed safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Dallas is bolstering a defense that carried the club in a second consecutive playoff season. The Cowboys will give the Colts a compensatory pick in this year’s draft. It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore. The two-time All-Pro was the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he was with New England.

