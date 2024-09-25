Cowboys face Giants on Thursday, looking for their 7th straight win against their rival

The Dallas Cowboys will try to continue their dominance over the New York Giants when they meet on Thursday night. Dallas has won six straight against New York and 13 of 14. Quarterback Dak Prescott has beaten the Giants in 12 straight starts. In the two games last season, Dallas outscored New York 89-17. Both teams have 1-2 records. The Giants picked up their first win of the season Sunday at Cleveland. Dallas beat the Browns to open the season, but played poorly at home the past two weeks, losing to New Orleans and Baltimore.

