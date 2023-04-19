Cowboys enter NFL draft believing they have max flexibility

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE -Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president, looks on as head coach Mike McCarthy takes questions from the media at the start of NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif. Offseason trades filled two needs for the Dallas Cowboys, who avoided new holes on defense by re-signing three starters. While the goal is always to enter the NFL draft without the burden of an overwhelming need, the Cowboys believe they're as well-positioned as at any point in a decade's worth of strong drafts. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gus Ruelas]

The Dallas Cowboys are confident they have maximum flexibility going into the NFL draft. Dallas filled two needs with offseason trades involving late-round picks. They acquired receiver Brandin Cooks from Houston and cornerback Stephon Gilmore from Indianapolis. The Cowboys avoided new holes by re-signing three defensive starters. Dallas has the 26th pick in the first round. There is talk of Dallas taking a tight end with its first pick. Offensive line, running back and linebacker are the closest things to needs on a team that doesn’t have any glaring ones.

