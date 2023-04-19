Cowboys enter NFL draft believing they have max flexibility

The Dallas Cowboys are confident they have maximum flexibility going into the NFL draft. Dallas filled two needs with offseason trades involving late-round picks. They acquired receiver Brandin Cooks from Houston and cornerback Stephon Gilmore from Indianapolis. The Cowboys avoided new holes by re-signing three defensive starters. Dallas has the 26th pick in the first round. There is talk of Dallas taking a tight end with its first pick. Offensive line, running back and linebacker are the closest things to needs on a team that doesn’t have any glaring ones.

