Cowboys, Dolphins swap cornerbacks with Joseph headed to Miami, Igbinoghene to Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas and Miami have swapped cornerbacks in a trade on roster cutdown day. The Cowboys are sending Kelvin Joseph to the Dolphins for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. Joseph was the 44th overall pick in the second round in 2021. Joseph was an unarmed passenger in a vehicle from which a fatal shot was fired in a drive-by shooting in Dallas in March 2022. The 22-year-old was cleared of criminal charges. Igbinoghene was the 30th overall pick by the Dolphins three years ago.

