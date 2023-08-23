Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police say Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say the arrest was Sunday. The department declined to provide further details. Williams practiced with the Cowboys on Tuesday at team headquarters in Frisco. It’s the second arrest of Williams this year. He turned himself in to police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, in January on a reckless driving charge. The case stemmed from an accident a few days before Christmas last year.

