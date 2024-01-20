Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn becomes 12th to interview for Los Angeles Chargers opening

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has become the 12th candidate to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach opening. The Chargers announced their virtual interview with Quinn on Friday. He is the fifth candidate who has had previous head coaching experience in college or the NFL, joining University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, former Stanford coach David Shaw, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who coached Arizona and Carolina. Los Angeles has picked a first-time coach the past three times.

