Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn becomes 12th to interview for Los Angeles Chargers opening

By The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Quinn was the 12th candidate to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers head coach opening. Quinn just completed his third season with the Cowboys. He was the Falcons head coach for five-plus seasons (2015-20), where he went 43-42 with a Super Bowl berth after the 2016 season. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Hodde]

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has become the 12th candidate to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach opening. The Chargers announced their virtual interview with Quinn on Friday. He is the fifth candidate who has had previous head coaching experience in college or the NFL, joining University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, former Stanford coach David Shaw, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who coached Arizona and Carolina. Los Angeles has picked a first-time coach the past three times.

