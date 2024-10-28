Cowboys DE Sam Williams suspended 3 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has been suspended for three games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Williams has been on injured reserve all season. He tore the ACL in his left knee during special teams drills at training camp in August and needed season-ending surgery. The suspension Monday means that he will not be paid for the next three weeks. But he will be eligible for reinstatement Nov. 11 and won’t have to miss any games when he returns from the injury. Williams was arrested twice in 2023 because of traffic-related incidents.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.