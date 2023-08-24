Cowboys DE Sam Williams has support of Jerry Jones, McCarthy after latest traffic-related arrest

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has the support of owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy after a second arrest this year in a traffic-related incident. McCarthy says he believes in the 24-year-old. Jones had already said the latest arrest wouldn’t affect his playing time. Williams faces drug possession and weapon charges. The items were found in the Dodge Charger he was driving after Williams was pulled over for speeding. His previous arrest also stemmed from speeding. Williams had off-field issues at Mississippi before Dallas drafted him in the second round last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.