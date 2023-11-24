Cowboys’ DaRon Bland stands alone with most pick-6s in NFL season with 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season. Bland’s 63-yard pick-6 was an exclamation point as the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders. Bland came into the game sharing the NFL record with Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

