Cowboys’ DaRon Bland out 6-8 weeks with stress fracture in foot after record-setting 2023 season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record last season by returning five interceptions for touchdowns, will miss six to eight weeks because of a stress fracture in his foot. The team says Bland will have surgery for the injury. The 25-year-old reported discomfort in the foot during training camp in California this past week. Imaging revealed the stress fracture. The loss of Bland comes with the Cowboys getting ready for the return of Trevon Diggs. The 2021 All-Pro missed all but two games last year after tearing a knee ligament.

