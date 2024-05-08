Cowboys cut Martavis Bryant and end the receiver’s latest comeback attempt

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released receiver Martavis Bryant, ending his latest attempt to return to the NFL following a long absence. Bryant signed with the Dallas practice squad last season but didn’t make the active roster. He was retained on a futures contract after the season ended. The 32-year-old last played an NFL game on Nov. 11, 2018, for Oakland before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. Bryant has been suspended three times over substance-abuse violations. Bryant was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014 and traded to the Raiders four years later.

