Cowboys could seek Beckham in free agency; LB will be issue

The Dallas Cowboys figure to be in the running for free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They could use another playmaker among the pass-catchers. Dallas has placed the $10 million franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard. The tag means tight end Dalton Schultz is likely to leave in free agency. The Cowboys believe they already have his replacements in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Linebacker is a need, with Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr both candidates to return.

