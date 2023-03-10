Cowboys could seek Beckham in free agency; LB will be issue

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a first down during an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The Dallas Cowboys placed their franchise tag on Tony Pollard on Monday, March 6, 2023, and still hope to work out a long-term deal with the running back who is coming off a breakout season. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Joneleit]

The Dallas Cowboys figure to be in the running for free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. They could use another playmaker among the pass-catchers. Dallas has placed the $10 million franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard. The tag means tight end Dalton Schultz is likely to leave in free agency. The Cowboys believe they already have his replacements in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Linebacker is a need, with Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr both candidates to return.

