Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won’t play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs didn’t travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Charlotte because of a lingering knee issue. Diggs was downgraded to out on the injury report Saturday. The 5-8 Cowboys also placed linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on reserve/injured after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee in the last game. Diggs had missed two games with groin and knee injuries before returning for Monday night’s 27-20 loss to Cincinnati. He missed 15 games last year after a torn ACL in his left knee. Cornerback Andrew Booth and center Dakoda Shepley were elevated from the practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.