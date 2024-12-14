Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs set for season-ending knee surgery, AP sources say

AP Pro Football Writer (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is set for season-ending surgery on his left knee to deal with an issue that was about to sideline him for the third time in four games, two people with knowledge of the decision said Saturday.

It’s the same knee that needed surgery early last season to repair a torn ACL, but the ligament is intact, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t made public.

Diggs was downgraded to out for Sunday’s visit to Carolina (3-10), and the Cowboys (5-8) said the 2021 All-Pro wasn’t making the trip.

The 26-year-old Diggs had missed two games with groin and knee injuries before returning for the 27-20 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night. He also battled foot and ankle issues earlier this season. The ACL tear last year, which happened in practice, sidelined Diggs the final 15 games.

Diggs is set to become the third projected Dallas starter to have season-ending surgery, joining quarterback Dak Prescott (torn hamstring) and seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin (ankle).

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown emerged as a starter in his second year but sustained a season-ending injury to his right knee against the Bengals.

Overshown’s right knee injury might sideline him all of 2025 after he lost his entire rookie season to a torn ACL in his left knee. Overshown was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence appears on his way to missing the final 13 games with a foot injury, and two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons was out four games with a high ankle sprain.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who was named a 2023 All-Pro after setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns, missed the first 10 games with a stress fracture in his foot.

The loss to the Bengals was the only time Diggs and Bland played together this season.

Cornerback Andrew Booth and center Dakoda Shepley were elevated from the practice squad.

