Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy out with appendicitis, expects to be on sideline against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is away from the team to undergo surgery for appendicitis, but expects to be on the sideline Sunday night for a highly anticipated rematch with Philadelphia. The team says McCarthy was hospitalized after experiencing abdominal pain Wednesday morning. He was expected to have surgery in the afternoon and be released later in the day. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn addressed reporters during McCarthy’s regularly scheduled news conference.

