Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys’ clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions’ 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday. The Cowboys (10-3) are now playing for seeding position, with a chance win the NFC East and first place overall in the NFC.

