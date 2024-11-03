Cowboys can’t recover from failed fake punt in 3rd straight loss as Prescott faces hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys failed on a huge gamble — a fake punt from their 38 — early in the second half against Atlanta. The failure added difficulty to the team’s comeback effort the remainder of the game. Less than three minutes later, the Atlanta Falcons scored on one of Kirk Cousins’ three touchdown passes. The Cowboys suddenly were two scores behind in their 27-21 loss. Dallas has lost three straight games for the first time since a four-game skid in 2020. Nine penalties for 55 yards only added to the frustrations and concerns for coach Mike McCarthy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.