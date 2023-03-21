Cowboys bring back DE Fowler, add depth with free agents

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Rico Dowdle while adding two outside free agents for depth in running back Ronald Jones and lineman Chuma Edoga. Fowler signed with Dallas last year, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from when Quinn was Atlanta’s head coach. The 28-year-old finished with six sacks. It was his most since a career-high 11 1/2 with the Rams in 2019. The signing of Jones comes after the Cowboys released two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. Tony Pollard is expected to be the lead back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.