Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey kicks 65-yard field goal, 1 yard shy of NFL record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Aubrey has kicked a 65-yard field goal for the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the second-longest kick in NFL history. Aubrey’s kick Sunday was 1 yard shy of the record held by the kicker on the other sideline, Justin Tucker of the Ravens. Tucker’s 66-yarder came on the final play of a 19-17 victory at Detroit in 2021. Both kicks were indoors.

